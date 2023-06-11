Men from the Ahmadi Security Directorate raided a local wine factory in the Umm Al-Hayman area, described as one of the biggest local booze manufacturing dens and arrested four Nepalese, including two women.

According to a security source, the Ahmadi Security Directorate spotted a man carrying a plastic bag and after he was stopped police found with him two bottles of booze, reports Al-Anba daily.

During interrogation, he admitted to trafficking in booze and led police to the place where he lived with other compatriots.

When the house was raided with a backup force, three others were arrested.

In the house police found 190 barrels of raw material and about 492 bottles of liquor ready for sale.

During interrogation they admitted to selling alcohol to people. The accused, the seized alcohol and equipment were referred to the competent authorities.