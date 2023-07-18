The Court of Appeal, headed by Counselor Salah Al-Houti, put behind bars for 10 years the director of an Iraqi company, his Kuwaiti wife for 5 years, the brother of the director for 5 years, and their Kuwaiti partner for 8 years, and fined them a total of 30 million dinars, for selling fake chalets in the Khairan area and money laundering.

The court decided to protect the rights of those affected who bought chalets in the Khairan area during exhibitions organized by the company licensed by the Ministry of Commerce, but it was found that the company did not own the land, and that the buildings were built without permits, and the electric current was connected on the strength of forged licenses, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily added, more than one thousand Kuwaitis had bought chalets and shops for tens of millions of dinars.

Attorney Ali Al-Attar said, “The judiciary today, with this ruling, placed responsibility on the government and the National Assembly to implement judicial rulings and implement the law by tracking the money and returning it to its owners and compensating those affected by this process, as well as holding government officials accountable who failed in their role to monitor real estate exhibitions.”

Al-Attar called on the office of Mashari Al-Osaimi, both the National Assembly and the government, to quickly address the effects of real estate fraud operations that took place through real estate exhibitions that were held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Commerce.