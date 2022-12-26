Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah accepted the resignation of Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran and Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Saeed, diplomatic sources told Arabic daily Al Qabas

The sources pointed out to the Arabic daily that the three resignations will take effect from Monday, indicating that they are taking advantage of the benefits granted to senior government officials in the event of their resignation.

The Arabic daily indicated that some more senior foreign ministry officials will submit their resignations soon which will be up for consideration