The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met on Monday with the heads of missions of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, namely France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada and the European Union, together with the Australian ambassador to Kuwait, to review aspects of relations between Kuwait and the G7 countries.

In addition, the officials discussed ways of enhancing and developing these relations in all fields and at various levels, along with all issues of common interest and current regional and international concerns, including the current situation in Ukraine