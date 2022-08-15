The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Durra Domestic Labor Recruitment Company, to provide it with answers to the questions about the annual report issued by the US State Department on human rights in Kuwait for the current year.

The address, according to a local Arabic daily, states that “with reference to the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the United States Embassy in the country, to prepare a report on the human rights situation in Kuwait for the year 2022, which includes the period from the beginning of last January until the end of next October “we enclose the questions addressed by the embassy, which you are kindly requested to answer, because it will serve as a database that will be relied upon when preparing the report, provided that your response will be no later than October 20, taking into account that it is sent to the e-mail of the Department of Human Rights Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

In its address to Al-Durra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need of the information for the US State Department report requested by Congress to cover all statistics on the conditions of these workers during the period from January to October, including Al-Durra new domestic workers in 2022, and if so, how many?

The questions include:

— How many agreements has the company signed with labor-exporting countries? And how many domestic workers has the company brought since its establishment? What are the numbers, nationalities and professions?

— How many labor-exporting countries are currently involved in negotiations with the company to sign employment contracts for their citizens? What are the protection and rights provided by Al-Durra Company for domestic workers, which it brings, compared to what is provided by other companies and offices working in this field?

— Al-Durra Company runs a hotline around the clock, seven days a week, to receive complaints of abuse. How many complaints did the company received in 2022, whether through the hotline or through other means? What are the most common types of complaints?