With the development witnessed by the world of transportation, it seems that the future will be rich in developed experiences, especially with the spread of inventions such as flying taxis.

These new aircraft, which are now undergoing testing, are powered by electric batteries and are designed to take off like a helicopter.

And with the great luxury achieved by these planes, questions abound about who will be able to board them, and this matter depends, of course, on ticket costs.

Urban air mobility is being described as the next big thing in the transportation world, with electric planes taking advantage of congested roads.

Morgan Stanley, the manufacturer of the aircraft, expects that the revenue of this type of aircraft will slowly take off in the market, and its value will reach $1 trillion by 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050.

For its part, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR.N) announced that it is preparing to begin production soon in Georgia, near Covington Municipal Airport.

Archer will operate in a 350,000 square foot facility capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year, and there is room to grow by an additional 550,000 square feet, enabling production of up to 2,300 aircraft per year.