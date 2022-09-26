As part of efforts exerted by government and private agencies to welcome the new scholastic year; the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company continues to provide meals for kindergartens which have been selected by the Ministry of Education, after a two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic.

Mutlaq Al-Zayed, CEO of the Mills Company, told Al-Rai, “We are optimistic that we are moving forward towards returning to normal life in the midst of decline in the Corona virus cases,” noting that the company seeks to harness its capabilities to provide meals in a thoughtful manner especially since the company’s products are approved by the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition Food and are of high quality.

He stressed the project is to provide meals to kindergarten students in four governorates, since the other two governorates have valid contracts with private nutrition companies, indicating that the company will provide 30,000 meals per day to 132 kindergartens.