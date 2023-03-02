MPs Dr Janan Bushehri, Alia Al-Khaled, Saleh Ashour, Mubarak Al-Tasha and Osama Al-Shaheen have proposed a law on civil rights for the children of Kuwaiti women, granting them the right to permanent residence and work, in addition to several privileges, most notably equality with citizens in government sector salaries.

Dr Bushehri stated that this proposal aims to spread a spirit of stability in the family and to make the children of Kuwaiti women feel reassured, especially with regard to their residence in the country, indicating that the latest statistics of the Public Authority for Civil Information issued in June 2022 revealed that there are 15,716 female citizens married to non-Kuwaitis, and that 14,258 90% of them are married to Arab, compared to 10% who are married to non-Arabs.

She reported that this group of Kuwaiti women has 43,766 sons and daughters, pointing out that this statistic does not include Kuwaiti women married to bedoun, which means that the numbers of their children are greater.

She explained that this proposal, consisting of 10 articles, comes in order to preserve the family entity, based on Article 9 of the constitution, noting that it gives the Kuwaiti son many privileges and facilities according to the controls included in the executive regulations, most notably the right to establish companies and commercial projects without the need for a Kuwaiti partner.

This is in addition to obtaining employment support in the event of working in the private sector, it also gives them the right to be appointed in the government sector through the Civil Service Commission, with equality in the wages granted to Kuwaitis, provided that they have priority in employment after citizens directly, and that the replacement policy is not applied to them.

MP Faisal Al-Kandari called for the speedy formation of the new government and not to disrupt state institutions and the interests of citizens, he held the deputies part of the political responsibility in the previous period for their clear and exposed differences in front of the people, calling on them to move away from the differences and disagreements, cooperate and coordinate in the interest of the people and citizens.

Al-Kandari stated, what is happening today in terms of the stagnation in the relationship of the legislative and executive authorities has reached the point of disrupting all issues that touch the Kuwaiti people and the interest of the homeland.