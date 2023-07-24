The Kuwaiti Federation of Fishermen has raised concerns over the depletion of the gasoline and diesel quota designated for fishing licenses.

With more than a week left before the end of the month, fishing boats are forced to halt their operations, prompting the federation to call on the Ministry of Finance’s subsidy committee to swiftly reinstate the previous quota of gasoline and diesel, reports Al-Rai daily.

This appeal comes ahead of the upcoming shrimp season, set to begin on the first of August, during which diesel consumption is expected to surge for fisheries operating in the economic waters.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the federation has sent multiple official letters to the relevant authorities, urging them to restore the traditional gasoline and diesel allocations for each fishing season.

The potential consequences of continued reductions in fuel quotas are troubling, especially for the shrimp fishing industry, which heavily relies on diesel-powered rear traction wheels.

Should this situation persist, many fishermen might be forced to cease their fishing activities, casting a shadow over the industry’s operations.

Despite the challenges posed by the shortage in labor and fuel, license holders are determined to equip their fishing boats and tackle all obstacles in order to provide local produce to the markets.

The Kuwaiti fishermen are hopeful for a prompt resolution from the subsidy committee, allowing them to resume their fishing activities unhindered and ensure a successful start to the upcoming shrimp season.