The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department, this morning, stating that a fire broke inside a house in the Al-Funaitees area, firemen from Al-Bairaq and Al-Qurain centers rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

The daily added, the fire started in the basement of the house, so firemen controlled the blaze and rescued the people who were trapped inside and handed them over to the paramedics, reports Al-Rai daily.