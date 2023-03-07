A firefighter sergeant died and a colleague was injured after a vehicle overturned in front of the firefighters center in Kabd while they were on their way to work this morning.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the head of the General Fire Force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, and all employees of the General Fire Force, including officers, non-commissioned officers, individuals, civilians and professionals mourned the death of the victim, reports Al-Rai daily.