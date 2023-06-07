Firefighting teams controlled a fire that broke out in a number of vehicles in the Andalus region, but no casualties have been reported.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the central operations this morning stating a fire broke out in a number of vehicles in front of a house in the Andalus region, fire engines from Sulaibikhat and Ardhiya fire stations were sent to the site and the fire was immediately fought and controlled without causing any injuries, reports Al-Rai daily.