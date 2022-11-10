Today, the Public Fire Brigade inaugurated the “Munajjid 2” boat, which was built in Canada, with a length of 26 meters and a width of 8 meters.

The Fire Brigade stated the boat, “Munajjid 2”, is equipped with the latest advanced navigational devices and equipment, to facilitate search and rescue operations, and is equipped with the latest ship firefighting equipment, which enhances the marine firefighting fleet to secure the country’s waters and all ports from the danger of fire and reduce the response period accidents to protect life and property, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources pointed out that the inauguration of the new boat is part of the force’s plans to develop mechanisms, equipment and boats to maintain community security.

The sources added, the inauguration was sponsored by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, and in the presence of the Chief of the General Fire Brigade, Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Makrad, who acted on behalf of minister Hussein Mohammed and a number of leaders of the fire brigade.