With intense security support, the Ministry of Finance carried out today the forced eviction of Souq Sharq and transferred its management from the current owner the “National Real Estate Company” to Wafra Real Estate Company affiliated to the Public Institute for Social Security, pending a decision to offer it in a public auction to investors.

The handover process began with the maintenance, security and cleaning workers of the “Wafra Real Estate” company present at the market to ensure that work is running to the fullest and that the commercial movement does not stop when the Wafra Real Estate Company officially tool over the main control room and management offices, reports Al-Qabas daily.

While the officials of “National Real Estate” refused to hand over the administrative offices, vowing to resort to the judiciary in the event of storming the offices with the absence of a court order to hand over the market, Thamer Al-Mutawa, representative of the National Real Estate Company, said that the storming of Souq Sharq by the Ministry of Finance was illegal.

He noted that it was more useful waiting for the opinion of the judiciary to decide the case instead of resorting to breaking the locks.