A security source has reported the death of a new-born baby allegedly thrown out of the window by the child’s Filipino worker who worked as a domestic helper for a Kuwaiti couple.

According to reports the Kuwaiti couple entered their home after the morning walk and called out for the maid, but there was no response. They then walked to the room of the maid and heard her sobbing with the door locked from inside. After the maid refused to open they forced their entry and saw the maid crying with blood all over the place and the second floor window open.

The man looked out of the window and saw the baby on the compound floor and immediately called the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The paramedics rushed to the spot and found the newborn had died. Investigation are underway.