The Philippine Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the visit of a delegation of food exporters to Kuwait and the Gulf countries, from today until February 25, with the aim of enhancing economic cooperation with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The delegation includes 26 Filipino exporters in several areas, including certified halal food, personal care, and cosmetics, reports Al-Rai daily.

The ministry said in a statement that the delegation is visiting Bahrain today until February 13, and will visit Kuwait (February 13-14) and Qatar (February 14-16).

The visit will conclude in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 16-25, and this period will witness the launch of Gulf Food 2023 activities.