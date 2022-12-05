A surveillance camera of the Eliyahu family’s home in Los Angeles recorded a frightening footage, after their little girl was attacked by a wild wolf at the “entrance of the house.”

The horrific video showed the moment the father got out of the family car to fetch some items, while the two-year-old girl stood in front of the house, before she was attacked by a wild wolf of the “coyote” type, reports a local Arabic daily.

When the father heard his daughter’s screams, he rushed to her, while the wolf was pulling her clothes out with his teeth, so the father ran and saved her from the wolf.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell and saw the wolf there,” said Ariel Eliyahu, the little girl’s father.

The family’s door camera captured what happened at around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

After Ariel grabbed his daughter and threw a water bottle at the coyote, the girl’s mother ran out the front door.

The mother, Shira Eliyahu, said: “I saw her pants were stained with blood, then I took them off and noticed that there were scratches.”

The girl was not seriously injured.