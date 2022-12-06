The employment support crisis for about 120 female security officers working in the Hawalli educational district schools is brewing up again because the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) refused to register them, saying the company is closed.

However, the education sources said if the company file is closed by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) did not exclude the company during the bidding process, reports a local Arabic daily.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education says it has no hand in this matter, but out of concern for the rights of employees, the General Services Department met with a number of female employees in the presence of the company representative.

The source explained that the existence of a closed file for any private company is not visible to government agencies, but it is visible to the Central Tenders Committee, which has lists of all the data of companies applying for tenders and government practices, indicating that “it was assumed that the company would not enter the bidding if the file was closed.