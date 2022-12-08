Aiming in preparing students into global citizens, FAIPS (DPS) also ensures to spread the importance of patriotism. This becomes very vital as education is still unattainable to millions around the globe.

In such an attempt the school organised a session for the students with Captain Akhilesh Saxena, a Kargil War Hero, who successfully exhibited his qualities of leadership and bravery at the battlefront of the Kargil War.

The Principal Mr. Ravi Ayanoli welcomed Captain Akhilesh Saxena and wife Mrs. Shikha Akhilesh to the session organised in the school’s Multi-purpose hall on Sunday, 4th December.

Mr. Arun Choudhary, CFO and Head-strategy, Al Rayan Holding Co. was the guest of honour, accompanied by parents and teachers among the audience.

In his welcome note, the Principal Mr. Ravi said that because of great soldiers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country the fellow citizens are able to have a peaceful life.

Addressing the gathering, Captain Akhilesh, who is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, gave a brief summary about his life and shared memories of his decision to join the Indian Army. He also explained the tough time he had during the Kargil war in which he got severely injured with enemy shelling but continued the mission, and how his team emerged victoriously.

Mr. Arun Choudhary, expressed his gratitude to Captain Akhilesh Saxena, soldiers in general and apprised the scope of taking up a career in armed forces. Mr. Choudhary also expressed the fact that we all need to learn, imbibe & seek motivation from the life and journey of gallant spirited Captain Akhilesh Saxena.

The Deputy student council heads Johan Varghese Sajan, Muhammad Rayhaan, Meera Acharya and Sharon Maria Thomas anchored the programme and extended gratitude to each one for making the session very informative and meaningful. The session concluded with singing of the Indian National Anthem.