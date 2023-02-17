Kuwait and Italy signed two agreements to enhance archaeological cooperation between the two countries. The Italian ambassador to the country, Carlo Balducci, said that the signing with the commissioned Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature are related to the research activities of the Italian study camp on Failaka Island, while the other agreement establishes a new cooperation for a period of five years, in the Kazma region, with the University of La Sapienza in Rome.

He noted that the Italian mission is part of a more complex research project, in which various foreign teams from European countries are participating, and that the purpose of which is to reconstruct the millennial history of the country, in addition to the site of the Italian excavations in the village of Qurainiya, on the northern coast of Failaka.

The ambassador explained that the village of Al-Qurainyah represents one of the most important archaeological sites on the island, and in Kuwait as a whole, because the different stages of settlement that have been identified allow to shed new light on the history of the country.