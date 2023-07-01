The European Union Saturday rejected the burning of the Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday.

In a statement, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali, said, “The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union,” “Burning the Quran or any other Holy Book is offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.

Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” she said. “It is even more deplorable that such act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha,” noted the EU spokesperson.

Furthermore, she said the EU is following developments in Baghdad closely and called for calm and restraint and condemned attacks against diplomatic premises. “Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” added the EU statement.

According to media reports, dozens of people stormed the compound of the Swedish embassy in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, on Thursday to protest the Quran burning.