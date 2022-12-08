The Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, and the official spokesperson for the Environment Public Authority, Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, said that the authority is preparing a number of environmental projects in the next phase to reduce environmental pressure through various creative ideas that contribute to raising environmental awareness.

According to an Arab daily, Al-Ibrahim pointed out that among these projects under study is the coordination with the Federation of Cooperative Societies, Vital Centers and Commercial Complexes to set up a modern, special device to facilitate the sorting of plastic, glass and metal waste.

She added that this project will be supported by the Environmental Fund, as the devices will be distributed to associations, which compress plastic water bottles, for example, in preparation for transferring them to recycling companies. The official pointed out that a number of devices have already been queued for testing in preparation for their circulation to various centers in the country.

Al-Ibrahim explained that a study is currently underway to motivate consumers to start sorting plastic, glass and metal waste, by collecting the items and going to the center to feed them to the device that will determine the items’ value and issue a fee as a discount ticket on purchases or purchase points from joint-stock companies or cooperative societies, determined according to the quantities they collected to discard.

EPA is currently coordinating with commercial centers and cooperative societies to determine these procedures before activating the devices.