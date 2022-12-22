The Environment Public Authority announced the addition of services to the application “Sahel” for the benefit of citizens and residents.

Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, Director of the Public Relations Department and official spokesperson for the authority, told a local Arabic daily that the new services include entry tickets to the Jahra Reserve, a platform for booking picnic sports and fishing for individuals.

Al-Ibrahim explained that the authority is currently working to add a number of other services through the application, such as for licensing materials and bringing them into the country, as well as paying various fees and others.

She pointed out that the EPA at the moment provides 30 services through its electronic platforms and website, which would make it easier for citizens to complete their transactions without coming personally to the authority’s headquarters.