The Australian University’s Occupational Health and Safety Department in cooperation with its Business School, organized an ‘emergency response’ event.

The activities of the event revolved around how to respond to medical emergencies and fires, as the university provided the attendees with various activities centered on how to respond to medical emergencies, evacuations and firefighting, in addition to educational and recreational activities organized by students of the Business Administration Department as part of their academic requirements, in the interest of the university to promote Their skills in organizing events, reports Al-Rai daily.

The General Fire Force, represented by its personnel and training mechanisms, the Emergency Medical Department and its medical cadres provided advice and field training on how to respond to emergency situations.

In turn, the Director of the Department of Occupational Health and Safety at the Australian University, Maryam Al-Maraghi, said, “It is an embodiment of the university’s keenness to provide a safe and reassuring study environment for university students and employees.