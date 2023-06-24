Ambassador of Mexico Mr. Miguel Ángel Isidro has the honour to extend his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, the Government and people of the State of Kuwait on the occasion of the advent of “Eid-al-Adha” coupled with our best wishes for continued well-being and success, and the friendly people of Kuwait further prosperity, progress and stability.

Amb. Isidro added: “On this joyful occasion I would like to express our satisfaction with the existing friendly relations between our countries and peoples, and we emphasize that we are making efforts to further strengthen our joint work for the sake of our common interests”.

Eid Mubarak!

“Wa Kullu Aam Wa Antum Bekhair”