Twitter chief Elon Musk has tried to reassure anxious advertisers about the social network’s evolution by introducing a new content moderation policy.

During a conference in Miami Beach, Florida, Musk returned to the initiative announced Monday on Twitter with the aim of limiting the visibility of tweets that do not respect the platform’s rules, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

He told reporters and advertisers, “If someone has a message of hate, he should not get a megaphone, and he should be able, despite everything, to say so without imposing his opinion on people.” With its new policy, the social network will soon start adding messages to identify Tweets that have reduced visibility.

Since he bought Twitter, Elon Musk has relaxed the rules for moderating content on the network, and has reactivated many accounts that were banned for inciting hatred or spreading misleading information.