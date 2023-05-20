Major electronics and furniture companies may soon stop the sale of their goods in installments since the decision issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry forbids these companies to increase the value of the product if sold in installment.

Reliable sources told Al-Rai daily that the companies are involved in extensive discussions to study the decision of the Minister which says the company cannot charge more for customers who opt to pay in installments unlike those who pay cash.

The sources pointed out that the other conditions mentioned in the decision include setting a ceiling for these sales at five thousand dinars to be paid in equal monthly installments within a period not exceeding 3 years which negatively affects the revenues of electronics and furniture companies in the event they continue to sell goods for the same value in cash and in installments.