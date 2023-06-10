The Governor of the Eastern Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Saud bin Nayef, inaugurated on Thursday evening the electrical interconnection project between the Gulf Interconnection Authority and the Republic of Iraq.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and the GCC energy ministers and Iraq participated in the inauguration ceremony, according to a statement issued by the GCC General Secretariat, reports Al-Rai daily.

The statement stated that Prince Saud bin Nayef expressed his overwhelming happiness at celebrating this step of the Electric Interconnection Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and said that it is “a blessed occasion.”

Prince Saud confirmed that the project will bring much benefit and abundance to the entire region and will be the beginning of a new era towards broader horizons and bigger markets.

For his part, the GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said the Gulf electrical interconnection project is one of the most important infrastructure projects between the GCC states.

He added the project will contribute to providing the foundations for the exchange and trade of electric energy between member states, in a way that serves the economic aspects, supports the reliability of power supply and dealing with emergency crises.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the connection with the southern Iraq network is one of the most important strategic projects for the GCC countries, as it will support the existing cooperation between the GCC countries and Iraq.