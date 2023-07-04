An Egyptian prisoner suddenly experienced severe shortness of breath while in detention at the Central Prison, Al Rai Media reported. Medical professionals were informed and the prisoner was transferred to the doctor on duty in the prison. However, the prisoner was declared dead on arrival. The report added that a case has been registered and the body has been referred to the forensic medicine department. The colleagues of the deceased are being interviewed by the men of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation in the ward.



