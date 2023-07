An Egyptian died after allegedly falling from a scaffold in Salmiya.

The Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior said after a report was received on the incident, police and paramedics rushed to the spot but could do nothing to save the man’s life, reports Al-Rai daily.

The was alleged lost his balance and fell from a building that was being renovated, according to the testimony of his colleagues.

The corpse of the victim has been referred to Forensics.