Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for General Education, Osama Al-Sultan, stated that the ministry has significant and strong investments in artificial intelligence technologies, robotics and integrated sciences, through many projects that work to achieve the New Kuwait Vision 2035, and support various competencies that will achieve local and international recognition.

In a speech during the 16th Kuwaiti-French Science Exhibition, under the title “Artificial Intelligence”, which was held at the Ruqaya Intermediate School for Girls, organized by the office of the global organization “Melset Asia”, in cooperation with the general technical direction of the computer, Al-Sultan said that this is a prominent event, where we witness the technologies of artificial intelligence, robotics and programming, work to develop them in improving all areas of life.

He added that the exhibition is related to artificial intelligence, which showcases 24 projects that are considered as a required in the labor market.

While computer instructor Mona Salem considered the exhibition as a first step towards defining school curricula, adding that the Ministry of Education is paying increasing attention to the educational system, as it is the main supporter of comprehensive and sustainable development plans.