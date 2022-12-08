After the parliamentary uproar and demands to suspend schools due to the rains, the Ministry of Education did not heed to demands to close schools in the best interest of the students.

The Ministry of Education proceeded with the schools activities in all six governorates without any problems and sources told a local Arabic daily that the attendance was more than 95%, and that the rainy condition did not have any negative effects on school hours.

In this context, educational sources told the daily the concerned authorities in the education sector that no schools envisaged no major problems as the teams monitoring the situation were up to their task.