The Ministry of Education confirmed there are some employees working in some sectors of the ministry who have no work permit and are violators of the residence law.

This came in a letter addressed by Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Education, Saud Al-Juwaiser, to all educational areas, reports Al-Anba daily.

In the letter he said, “We would like to inform you that there is a group of expatriate employees working in the Ministry of Education in all educational areas who do not have a valid residence permit, and based on Decree No. 17 of 1959 regarding residence of foreigners, it stipulates that “it is forbidden to harbor, house, or use any foreigner who is not a legal resident in the country,” as it is considered a violation of the residence law.

Al-Juwaiser said a circular should be sent to all school principals to warn and periodically check the residence permit of their expatriate workers and do the needful.