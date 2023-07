The finance sector in the Ministry of Education has disclosed its new budget for fiscal 2023-2024, distributed over five chapters.

The Al-Rai daily said 2.2 billion dinars was allocated for the salaries chapter, while 400 million dinars were allocated for the remaining four chapters, which include commodity requirements and services, means of transportation, equipment and supplies, and construction projects, maintenance, various expenses and transfer payments, reports Al-Rai daily.