The Ministry of Education has got rid of the preparation for the next academic year 2023-2024, in terms of awarding of maintenance contracts for all educational areas (civilian, mechanical or electrical).

An educational source told Al-Rai that the Audit Bureau has approved the new contracts and they are being concluded with companies and the work begins with the suspended work orders in the engineering affairs departments according to emergency and urgent priorities.

The source revealed the approval of the Central Agency for Public Tenders to extend the air-conditioning contracts that expired and that are about to expire next May (separate central units) for another year, indicating that the companies are fixing some faults during the current period, but in an amicable manner between the workers and engineering affairs departments in the regions, until the official approval of the extension is obtained by the State Audit Bureau.

The sources indicated that the work in the Ministry of Education is going on in full swing regarding the ministry’s preparations for the next academic year, despite the ministry’s inability to fill senior positions, stressing that there are no problems with contracts for cleaning, guards, nutrition and buses, as they are all valid for 3 academic years, and work is underway to float tenders for books and school furniture.