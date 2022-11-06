The Ministry of Education is reviving the online education platform just in case the education is disrupted for any reason so that the schooling does not suffer.

Spokesman for the Ministry, Ahmed Al-Wahida, said the Education Ministry is working to activate the platform periodically by conducting workshops for new teachers, to train them on how to use the “Teems” program, and to develop the capabilities of all teachers to use them, and to perform periodic maintenance; to ensure that it is always ready in case of any emergency.

Al-Wahida in a statement denied returning to the distance study system, while at the same time stressing on the ministry’s keenness for the safety and health of students.