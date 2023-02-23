Kuwait ranked fourth in the Arab world, after Tunisia, Morocco and Palestine, on the democracy index issued by the Economist Research Unit 2022, and ranked 111 globally out of 167 countries.

The Economist’s index of democracy consists of 5 basic criteria in 167 countries: elections and partisan pluralism, the way government works, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Globally, Norway, New Zealand and Iceland topped the top three, followed by Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

As for the countries most lagging behind in the democracy index are Afghanistan (ranked last at 167), preceded by Myanmar at 166, South Korea at 165, the Central African Republic at 164, Syria at 163 and Congo at 162.