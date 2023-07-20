A recent medical study revealed the great benefit of eating breakfast before eight in the morning. The study, conducted by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said that eating breakfast after 9 am increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 59 percent, compared to those who eat this meal before 8 am.

According to the researcher at the Spanish Institute and the main author of the study, Ana Palomar Cruz, “The timing of the breakfast meal plays a major role in regulating the circadian rhythm and controlling glucose and fats, but few studies have looked at the relationship between meal timing or fasting and type 2 diabetes,” reports Al-Rai daily.

The study was based on a questionnaire in which 100,000 people participated, who recorded what they ate and drank over a 24-hour period in three non-consecutive days, in addition to the timing of those meals, and then the average food records were calculated for the first two years of follow-up, and each person’s health was assessed over average 7 years,

A total of 963 new cases of type 2 diabetes were diagnosed during the study, and the observed risk of developing the disease was significantly higher among those who ate breakfast regularly after 9 am.

Cross summarized the results of the study, which was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, saying, “Our results indicate that eating the first meal before 8 am, and the last meal before 7 pm, may help reduce the chances of developing type 2 diabetes.”

The researchers also noted that eating dinner late after 10 pm appeared to increase the risk of developing diabetes.