The Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs in the Ministry of Education, Yousef Al-Najjar, said the first batch of the fund for the new academic year has been deposited into the accounts of respective government school.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources from the ministry said the money ranges between 3,500 and 4,000 dinars per school, according to the educational stage.

Al-Najjar explained the first payment is 75 percent of the allocations for each school while the second payments are 25 percent which will be disbursed next April. The money, is under the responsibility of the school principal and is to be used for what the ministry called ‘actual needs’.

It is noteworthy that schools spend annually on minor maintenance works from the school fund’s allocations, such as washing water tanks, repairing toilets and other repairs, in addition to stationery and office supplies subject to approval by the school principal.