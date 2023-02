The Meteorological Department warned of strong wind activity of more than 50 kilometers per hour during the coming hours, causing dust and less horizontal visibility in several open areas across the country. As reported by A Qabas newspaper, the department announced that the weather will pose an opportunity for sporadic rain that may be thundery on occasions, with waves reaching to over six feet.





