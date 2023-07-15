The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Security Sector has arrested 12 suspects and seized from them about 2.5 kilos of various types of narcotics, 500 drugs pills, 431 bottles of imported alcohol and 19,585) Kuwaiti dinars believed to be proceeds from the sale of the contraband.

The Security Media Department said during interrogation all the arrested persons have admitted that the contraband seized from them is theirs and that they consume and traffic in drugs and booze.

The seized items and the suspects have been referred to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.

The DGFD has called on everyone to cooperate with the security forces and report any negative phenomena to the emergency phone No 112 or the DGFD hotline 1884141.