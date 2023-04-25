Ahmadi security men carried out raids on chalets, farms, and brothels during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday under the supervision of Brigadier General Muhammad Mutlaq Al-Mutairi, and arrested 6 citizens for consuming drugs and seized from them narcotic substances, drug consumption tools and alcohol.

The Al-Anba daily said police also arrested 22 expatriates for violating residence and labor laws, and a citizen wanted for to serve a two-year sentence and another for a theft case, as well as beggars.