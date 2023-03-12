SpaceX’s Crew Dragon space capsule landed safely Saturday off the coast of Florida with four astronauts on board after a five-month scientific mission at the International Space Station.

The webcast of the US Aeronautics and Space Administration “NASA” and “SpaceX” showed the capsule landing by parachute in the waters off the coast of Tampa after nine o’clock in the evening EST (02:00 GMT today, Sunday), with the four astronauts on board after a nearly nine-hour flight from the Orbital Research laboratory, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

The mission team, dubbed Crew-5, blasted off from Florida on Oct. 6 to conduct a routine science mission aboard the station.

The team included astronaut Anna Kikina, 38, who is the first Russian aboard an American spacecraft in 20 years, and flight commander Nicole Onabu Man, 45, a NASA astronaut and the first Native American to travel to space.

Also on board the capsule were astronaut Josh Kasada, 49, from NASA, and Japanese Koichi Wakata, 59, from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The mission was the sixth manned flight of “SpaceX” for “NASA” since the launch of the “Crew Dragon” spacecraft for the first time in May 2020, when manned launches resumed from American soil after nearly a decade of the United States relying on the Russian Soyuz program for orientation. to the International Space Station.