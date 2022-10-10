The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, called for the allocation of 5 new central slaughterhouses distributed over governorates and remote areas.

Al-Saeed said in a letter he addressed to the municipality, according to a local Arabic daily, that due to the urban expansion and the increase in population density in the current stage, the number of slaughterhouses currently established is not commensurate with the size of consumers’ needs for meat in Kuwait, and the impact of this has negative implications such as the spread of some slaughter in violation of the law in far flung areas and the new residential cities, noting that the central slaughterhouses that are under the supervision of the General Authority for Food and Nutrition are currently only four, namely:

— Al-Ray slaughterhouse in the capital governorate and its contract expires in 2033.

— Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh slaughterhouse in Farwaniya Governorate and the contract expires in 2022.

— Al-Dhahr slaughterhouse in Al-Ahmadi Governorate and its contract expires in 2027.

— Al-Jahra Slaughterhouse in Jahra Governorate and its contract expires in 2025.

Al-Saeed stressed the need for the slaughterhouse management to establish five new central slaughterhouses in the governorates of Kuwait and remote areas, according to the legal procedures and regulations followed in this regard, distributed as follows:

1 – A central slaughterhouse in Hawalli Governorate, an alternative to the slaughterhouse in which it was detained.

2 – A central slaughterhouse in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, as there is no slaughterhouse there.

3 – A central slaughterhouse in the Abdali area to serve the northern region.

4 – Central slaughterhouse in Sabah Al-Ahmad area to serve the southern region.

5 – A central slaughterhouse in the Kabd region to serve the western region.

Al-Saeed hopes the required slaughterhouses will be operated on the (B.O.T) system, in a manner that does not conflict with the existing slaughterhouse contracts and according to the geographical distribution, the needs of the governorates, their size and population density.