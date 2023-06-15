The Superintendent of the Affairs of the Supreme Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Muhammad Shabab Al-Saeedi, announced the closure of the registration platform for bedoun pilgrims yesterday, saying a total of 4,400 pilgrims have registered to perform the Hajj.

Al-Saeedi said in a statement to Al-Qabas said the names of those who will be granted visas to perform the pilgrimage is being sorted out and that priority will be given for the elderly and their companions, and those who have not previously performed Hajj.

He added text messages are being sent to those who are accepted and whoever receives the acceptance message must complete the procedures with the Kuwaiti Hajj caravans, explaining that only 1,000 bedoun pilgrims will be accepted, and they must complete the procedures within 48 hours.

Al-Saeedi revealed that the Kuwaiti Hajj caravans have begun issuing permits for pilgrims after linking the permit to all services provided through the Saudi Path Program.