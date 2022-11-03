The specialist in domestic labor affairs, Bassam Al-Shammari, said the phenomenon of overcrowding by domestic workers at their respective countries’ embassies in Kuwait has become a regular feature.

Al-Shammari revealed to a local Arabic daily the compound of one of the embassies that is considered the biggest exporter of domestic workers to Kuwait is filled to the brim with female workers, saying some of them have been reported ‘absconders’ by their employers, or those who were involved in a fight with their sponsors or those who failed to solve labor disputes in friendly ways or for many other reasons.

He attributed the reason behind the exacerbation of this phenomenon again to the decline of the role entrusted to the Manpower Protection Sector in the authority, which is based on the speedy containment of disputes that may erupt between female workers and their employers, revealing that this accumulation prompted some embassies to issue internal circulars requiring the non-ratification of contracts for any local recruitment company or office with more than 5 domestic workers encountering problems with their sponsors.

Al-Shammari called on all relevant authorities, led by the Department of Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Workers, the need to correct previous mistakes, and to prevent the domestic workers from running to the embassies of their respective countries, especially since this is one of the reasons why some countries refuse to send domestic workers; however, this phenomenon shows the government’s inability to find radical solutions to the crisis.

He warned of the increase in labor disputes and the consequent reluctance of new female workers to come to Kuwaiti because they do not feel safe here, given the reluctance of the concerned authorities to provide them with legal protection, or the proper solution to their disputes with their employers.