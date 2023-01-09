The Ministry of Works said the emergency teams are ready to keep pace with the rainy situation, which began today and continues until Tuesday.

The sources said the Ministry has successfully overcome similar previous situations, thanks to the efforts of the emergency teams and the cooperation of the various parties including the civil defense, municipality and fire force, noting that the rainwater network was able to drain the water.

The sources said what worries the Ministry and the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART), is the heavy rainfall because the network cannot drain all the water in a very short time so the ministry sends teams to critical sites that are prone to water collection.”

Meteorologist Muhammad Karam told the daily that “those specialized in analyzing climate maps and numerical models correctly forecasts weather conditions before 3 to 5 days at most, and the longer the forecast period exceeds that period and called on the people not to pay attention to rumors spread by non-specialists.

For his part, meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi was surprised by the exaggeration of some non-specialists in meteorology about the climatic phenomena taking place in the country, wishing everyone to take information about the weather from the specialists.

The Meteorological Department expected that the country would be affected by a heavy rainfall in some areas in the early hours of today until Tuesday noon, as a result of the extension depression accompanied by a moist air mass coinciding with the presence of a deep depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.