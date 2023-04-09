The British Ambassador to Kuwsit, H E Belinda Lewis, expressed her happiness at experiencing the holy month of Ramadan in Kuwait for the second time in a row, pointing out that Ramadan this year comes as people are more confident and more open to practicing religious rituals, customs and traditions such as iftar parties, ghabqas and Ramadan evenings, after the end of the Corona pandemic, which now is a distant memory.

Lewis said in a statement that the Ramadan ghabka she held at her residence on the occasion of the holy month, in the presence of a senior diplomats was characterized by a charming atmosphere, many Ramadan tents and decorations for Ramadan.

She explained that the month of Ramadan was a favorable opportunity for her to visit many diwaniyas, praising the diwaniya as a unique Kuwaiti custom as a platform for free opinion in Kuwait, which was very similar to a mini parliament.

Regarding the embassy’s preparations to receive the summer season, tourism and travel, and the growing demand for visas, the British envoy said that the new electronic travel permit (ETA) will start working as of February 2024, noting that it will add ease and flexibility to the process of traveling to the United Kingdom, as it allows the holder of unlimited multiple entry valid for Britain for two years from the date of its approval.

Regarding her advice to students who want to study in the UK, she said they should apply for a visa as soon as possible and not wait for the last moment.

She pointed out that bilateral relations with Kuwait are developing significantly at various levels, both in the defence field, especially in terms of training the Kuwaiti forces, the economic and trade levels, investment, health, and cultural and academic cooperation.