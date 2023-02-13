The Civil Service Council issued its approval on equality in granting distance allowance to Kuwaiti employees according to the following:

— 70 dinars per month for those whose workplaces are more than 60 kms away from the center of the suburb

— 50 dinars per month for those whose workplaces are more than 30 kms away from the center of the suburb and less than 60 km away

According to Al-Rai daily the decision is effective retroactively from the beginning of February 2023.

A statement by the fire brigade said that the step comes from the keenness of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense to equate the force’s civilians with their counterparts in the Ministry of Interior.