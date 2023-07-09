A scientific team has discovered a new type of frog, which is distinguished by its very large mouth. The National Authority for Protected Natural Areas in Peru, “Cernanab”, stated that the new species of frog is called “Osteocephalus vasquezi”, according to what was reported by AFP, Saturday.

The new species of frog was discovered in a sanctuary within the central jungle of Peru. And the authority indicated in a statement that “Yanashaga-Chimlin National Park, located in the Pasco region, witnessed a recent scientific discovery, which is the finding of a new type of frog,” reports Al-Rai daily.

This type of frog is characterized by a spiny back, and it belongs to the “Osteocephals” strain that lives in the natural park located on the eastern slopes of the Andes mountains in Peru, in the Amazon River basin in the middle of the Peruvian jungle.

The new type is characterized by “a cream-colored belly, a very large mouth, and brown spots spread over its skin.”

The scientists explained that the frog belongs to a species close to the “Osteocephals mimetics” strain that lives in the Peruvian Andes within a mountain rainforest ecosystem.

The new species was discovered in Oaxabamba province, at altitudes between 1,000 and 1,150 metres.